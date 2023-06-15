Laminform director Rob Sanderson with new starters Karen McMahon and Stephen Ross.

Laminform specialises in the design and manufacture of decorative laminates – providing washroom and toilet cubicles, vanity units and duct panels for both public and private sector buildings.

The company, which was set up in 1988 currently employs 20 people at it’s headquarters and manufacturing site on the town’s Victoria Industrial Estate.

After a string start to 2023, the firm has taken on three new people – with Gary Robinson, joining as production manager, Karen McMahon, as an estimator and Stephen Ross, as a wood machinist.

Director, Rob Sanderson, said: “We have enjoyed a very strong 2023 and welcome our new starters to the team, each of whom will be great assets to us within their respective areas of expertise.

“We are a proud South Tyneside employer and many of the team have been with us since we were established.”

He added: “As we look to future proof the business, we have that perfect blend of knowledge and enthusiasm to drive us forward.

“We work closely with our clients to understand their needs.

"They have the option to select from our extensive standard range of products, which can be shipped within 48 hours, or our bespoke products, that are individually designed for a wide range of applications including IPS panels, vanity units and washroom cubicles.”

Although house building has been hit by the country’s recent economic challenges, commercial and public sector projects are pressing ahead and business is booming for contractors and suppliers.

Recent projects undertaken by Laminform include the installation of a new wash room and toilet at Newcastle United, on behalf of the regional branch of Robertson Construction, and a number of NHS hospital ward refurbishments, including prebuilt units and the bespoke manufacture of hospital pendants.

The firm also won a contract with the Lindum Group to fit out a new toilet blocks at York racecourse.