Andrew Dawson of Castle, right, with Steve Lynn of Kier Construction at the Culture House site.

Castle is supplying all the mechanical, electrical and public health services at Culture House – which will sit at the heart of the Riverside project in Sunderland.

Along with installing solar panels, Castle – which has it’s headquarters in Hebburn – will also install all of the building’s mechanical, electrical and public health facilities, including an energy efficient air conditioning system.

The firm was awarded the contract by leading UK construction and infrastructure services company, Kier, to work on the landmark building.

The four-storey Culture House will feature exhibition, learning and community spaces.

Andrew Dawon, managing director, Castle, said: “We have watched in admiration at the rapid and highly impressive regeneration taking place in Sunderland city centre.

"The council and stakeholders have a clear vision for the future of the city and Culture House is clearly very much part of it.”

He added: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract by Kier and pleased to play our part in the transformation that is taking place.”

Steve Lynn, operations director for Kier Construction, said: “Culture House will be a vibrant and dynamic space for local residents and visitors, and we are pleased to, once again, be working with Castle to deliver an exciting project that will help to transform Sunderland city centre.”

Sunderland City Council’s multi-million Riverside project aims create 1,000 homes for a community of 2,500 people, along with one million square feet of offices and workspace to provide between 8,000 to 10,000 jobs.

The plan also aims to provide parks and public spaces to “create a sustainable new urban quarter for the city.”

From its headquarters on the Monkton Business Park in Hebburn – and with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside – Castle has secured turnover of £65m this year and is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services.

It provides wide range of engineering, and contracting services covering all aspects of construction, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.