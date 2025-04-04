Hebburn sisters’ successful maternity clothing business continues to grow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two South Tyneside sisters who found success on Dragon’s Den are continuing to see their maternity clothing business grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Malley and Jenny McFadden set up ‘Pretty Mama’ in April 2020 from the spare room of their mam’s home, in Hebburn, while Alex was expecting her first child.

The fashion graduate was left exhausted by a lack of options when she was searching for ‘stylish and convenient’ clothing that she could wear while breastfeeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, she teamed up with Jenny, a law and business graduate, and the two sisters designed their first range of dresses, lingerie and jumpers.

Fast forward five years and the pair have shipping thousands of orders to customers across the globe, opened their own head office and have become a viral sensation on social media.

Hebburn sisters Alex Malley and Jenny McFadden are continuing to see their maternity clothing business, Pretty Mama, grow in popularity. | Other 3rd Party

The exposure led to a surge in sales, with turnover since growing year-on-year - with this year is looking set to be their busiest one to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex has recalled how the opportunity to go on Dragon’s Den came about and revealed how much of an impact it had on Pretty Mama.

She said: “The Dragons Den experience was incredible, I was always a huge fan of the show, so when I told Jenny I’d applied, she just laughed and we thought nothing of it.

“Then the phone rang while we were out for a walk one day and when I answered, it was one of the show’s researchers. They said they’d like us to go on the show and we didn’t think twice.

“We only had four weeks to prepare, so it was all a mad rush, but it was surreal. The experience was fantastic and we were blown away when we had four dragons invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, we’ve seen sales grow year after year and it’s just not showing any signs of slowing down. It really helped take the brand to the next level.”

One of the main things that appealed most to the dragons was the ‘ingenuity’ that the sisters had shown to ensure the unique zipping mechanism, which they designed and created for all of their items, was design-registered.

Jenny commented: “We receive hundreds of orders every month from customers across the globe and I think this is down to how unique our products are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way the zips are designed provides easy access for breastfeeding and because we’ve ensured they are design registered, it’s something which is truly unique to Pretty Mama.

“Our clothes are also purposely oversized, which our customers tell us they love because it just makes the garments so much comfier and easier to wear, especially when you’ve just given birth and maybe aren’t quite feeling back to your pre-pregnancy self yet.”

Pretty Mama sells the majority of its clothing through its online store, which has been driven by organic social media marketing.

The brand also occasionally hosts pop-up stalls in John Lewis’ Newcastle outlet, as part of the retailer’s ‘All things baby’ pop-up event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having participated in the Scaleup North East programme delivered by RTC North on behalf of South Tyneside Council, Alex and Jenny are now aiming to continue building on their Dragon’s Den success over the next 12 months.

Alex added: “The Scaleup North East programme was a huge help as it allowed us to meet and network with other businesses in the area who are at a similar stage in their journey and hear how they managed to overcome similar challenges and hurdles.

“We also got the chance to hear from some great speakers, such as the marketing executive behind Gillette’s iconic ‘the best a man can get’ campaign, which got us really thinking outside of the box and thinking about how we position ourselves as a company.

“It has inspired us to ramp up our activity for the coming year, which we’re confident will be yet another year of sales growth, and also look at expanding our workspace as we continue to outgrow our existing space, so it’s very much a case of watch this space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is looking to grow its online presence as they prepare for what is looking like their busiest year to date. | Other 3rd Party

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, has branded Alex and Jenny “a credit to the borough” for their work in making Pretty Mama a success.

Cllr Meling said: “The Scaleup North East programme was set up to provide the advice and support required to help scaling businesses grow and Pretty Mama is a perfect example of how it has done just that.

“Having built the brand from the ground up, appeared on Dragons’ Den and grown internationally, it is very much a business on a huge growth trajectory, and we are delighted that they are based right here in South Tyneside.

“They are a real credit to the borough.”

To date, 15 South Tyneside businesses have been supported through The ScaleUp programme, which has received £120,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is designed to target businesses that can demonstrate significant revenue growth or growth potential.

To find out more about Pretty Mama, visit: https://prettymama.co.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.