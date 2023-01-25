Here's how multi-million pound scheme to provide up to 300 new 'extra care' homes in South Tyneside could look

South Tyneside Council and housing association Karbon Homes have joined forces for a multi-million pound programme which will see Karbon deliver three schemes across the local authority’s area over the next six years, which combined, would bring up to 300 new homes.

The new homes will help to address a shortage of specialist affordable accommodation in the borough to help people with differing levels of care and support needs – including those with dementia – to live well and independently.

Zoey Hawthorne is Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes. She said the firm was delighted to be working with the council: “We’re excited to be working with South Tyneside Council to develop three, first-class extra care schemes.

The £26million Hebburn scheme will provide 96 homes

‘Strong and sustainable places that help empower people’

"These quality homes will play an important role in meeting the demand for specialist housing in the area,” she said.

“Our vision for these schemes is to create strong and sustainable places that help empower people with additional care and support needs to live life to the full, and bring the local community together.”

All three schemes will offer housing and care to adults with additional support needs, and will also include a number of apartments designed for people with dementia.

An impression of how the Hebburn scheme will look

The project forms part of the council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently in the community.

The policy is in direct response to feedback from residents who said they would prefer to be able to continue to live independently, rather than have to go into residential care.

Coun Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “These schemes would provide much needed accommodation provision for those in the borough who are most in need of additional support and would allow them to live independently in their local communities with support.

“It is important that we support people to live independently. This isn’t just about supporting our older residents but about providing much needed specialist accommodation for younger adults.”

How the Hebburn development will look from above

£26million project for Hebburn

The first of the three schemes is planned for Hebburn Town Centre.

The £26million project will provide new 96 homes, consisting of 20 two-bed apartments and 75 one-bed apartments, of which 17 will be the specialist dementia homes.

Karbon has worked with northern firm JDDK Architects to design a scheme which will be firmly part of the local community. With a bistro café, which will be open to the general public, and multi-use spaces for activities, the scheme will help facilitate bring people together.

Karbon and South Tyneside Council will be consulting with the local community on plans for the development before submitting a planning application.

The delivery of all three schemes is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.