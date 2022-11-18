Spanish restaurant Tapas Revolution, whose origins began in Madrid and Barcelona, is set to open on Saturday, November 19 at the Metrocentre.

The eatery known for its Spanish dining, vino and cervezas will mark its eleventh venue in Britain with the Gateshead site.

An extensive menu will be on offer with beloved classics such as Tortilla, Croquetas de Jamón and freshly made Churros, as well as crispy slow-cooked pork belly with a sweet and spicy sauce, and fried aubergine with a spiced honey and thyme dressing.

To celebrate the grand opening the first 100 customers will receive one complimentary main course tapas dish.

Five lucky diners will also receive a £100 voucher to use on their next visit to Tapas Revolution and live Balearic performances will entertain those waiting in line from 11am as nibble tasters are served.

Everyone who visits the eatery can also enter Tapas Revolution’s Great Tapas Giveaway which will give then 20% off their next visit and enters them into the £100 voucher draw.

The arrival of Tapas Revolution at the Metrocentre will also create 25 new jobs and has had a six figure investment into the restaurant to sit up to 115 diners.

James Picton, managing director of Tapas Revolution says: “We have had ambitions to open within the Metrocentre for a while now and with the North East having such a rich historic culture and a diverse food scene, we feel the Tapas Revolution brand, culture and flavours will sit perfectly here.

"It’s so important to us that we take time to search for the right location, and I’m delighted that our new restaurant within the Qube at the Metrocentre fits the bill perfectly.

“We pride ourselves in creating a menu full of flavours and Mediterranean culture, serving dishes that taste like tapas you experience in Spain, alongside our authentic Spanish hospitality, the relaxed vibe at Tapas Revolution centres around Spain’s culinary culture of sharing, socialising and eating.

An array of cocktails and sangria will be on offer.

"Open all day, just like typical Spanish tapas bars, our exceptional chefs will guide diners on a flavoursome adventure across the Mediterranean. The response and excitement that we have already received prior to the opening to our venue on Saturday is absolutely amazing.”