Here's what's on the menu at new Stack Seaburn trader Big Fat Indian Kitchen in Sunderland
There are big plates and even bigger flavours on the menu at the newest addition to Stack Seaburn.
Big Fat Indian Kitchen opened its hatch at the weekend, adding Indian street food to the global melting pot of dishes available at the seafront attraction.
Housed in the former Farah Italiano unit upstairs at the site, it joins the likes of Chapos Tacos, offering Mexican food; Thai food and more at Healthy Thaim; classic English favourites at Downey’s; Greek gyros from Acropolis; American-style grills from Longhorns and Italian fare from Zza Zza Pizzeria.
Visitors can tuck into thali, a selection of Indian dishes all on one plate, priced £9; as well as options such as Naan rolls with a choice of curry sauce (£7) and an onion bhaji burger (£6) as well as fries loaded with tandoori chicken, masala sauce and mango pickle mayo (£6).
Owner Sudharsan Murugavel has already had success with his Dosa Kitchen restaurant in Jesmond, Newcastle, as well as trading at food markets, but Big Fat Indian Kitchen is his first Sunderland venture.
He said: “It’s such a great spot, there’s not many places like this overlooking the beach so we felt that it was such a great opportunity for us to launch our new venture here.
"While our restaurant is based around Southern Indian food, this venture is more based on North Indian street food. Each region in Indian has its own distinct dishes and flavours.”
Sudharsan said they’d had great feedback from their first weekend of trading.
"Thali has proved our most successful dish so far,” he said. “It’s a really good substantial meal with lots of different flavours.”
Gemma Dishman, marketing & special projects manager at Danieli Holdings, who own Stack, said: "It’s great that we have another new offering at Stack Seaburn that’s bringing something different. Indian food was something that was missing, but now really adds to the global food offering we have here.”
There is set to be more announcements coming from Stack in the coming weeks as it gears up for the winter season.
Now restrictions have lifted, Stack is an entirely walk-up venue meaning there is no need to book. Food and drink is ordered from the individual traders which you collect yourself.