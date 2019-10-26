How you can apply for jobs at new bar Red Door in South Shields opened by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall
This week it was announced that Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix will be opening a new bar in her home town – and there’s a number of jobs available if you fancy working for the star.
Jade has put her money behind Red Door, a late-night cocktail bar in Ocean Road which will open with a launch party on November 1. Owned by Jade and operated by Red Door, the 350-capacity venue is set to specialise in cocktails from the golden age of the cocktail in the 19th century right through to modern-day favourites.
A number of jobs have become available for the venue including bartenders, a bar manager, assistant general manager and general manager.
The bar manager’s job spec says: “If you have a genuine passion for all things drink related, can provide excellent service to all of our guests and would like to join a highly motivated bar team then we want to hear from you.
“As part of the Management Team you will be responsible for ensuring our guests experience is fun, prompt, helpful, and sincere. You will have a genuine interest in new products, be keen to learn about new trends and want to share your knowledge with your team. You will need to be a strong leader of people and focused on delivering quality in every aspect of your role.”
It adds: “Successful candidates will undertake an intensive training program which will bring you up to speed with the way we do things.”