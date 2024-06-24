HR expert launches new consultancy to take stress and hassle away for North East businesses
With 25 years’ high-level experience in HR, Stephen launched Phoenix HR as a way of helping North East business owners navigate both common and complex human resource challenges.
“I’ve worked with CEOs and MDs of small businesses and big brands both in the UK and internationally. After reaching that 25-year mark, I decided I had more than enough experience to go it alone.
“It allows me to work in a different way, choosing who I want to work with, and working hand in glove with small businesses to provide the support they need.”
Stephen has lived and worked away for most of his HR career, assisting businesses from London, Spain, Australia, and beyond. But at the start of this year, Stephen reached his 25-year career milestone and decided to take the leap into HR consulting.
“That was the catalyst for going it alone. I want to support businesses in my area. Rather than helping organisations elsewhere, I want to work with local people, and give them the support they need.”
HR is something all businesses need, and Stephen offers bespoke services to suit organisations across all sizes, sectors and specialities.
“If you employ people, you need somebody to keep you on the right track, helping you stay compliant and safe from risk. I provide easy access to expert HR advice. I solve people problems fast, saving time and money in the long run.
“I offer ad-hoc support, regular client support, or project-specific support, including helping employers make their business more attractive to potential staff.”
As part of his efforts to build his business, Stephen enrolled on the Start Up South Tyneside programme. This programme is delivered by TEDCO Business Support on behalf of South Tyneside Council, which aims to support local residents with their aspirations to start up a business. It is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
These in-person and online sessions covered many of the challenges that face new business owners. But for Stephen, the biggest plus was the chance to make connections.
“It's been tremendously helpful. The biggest surprise of all, as a small business owner, is that those courses were completely free.
“The content was great. But there’s also nothing better than being in a room full of other people. I made a lot of useful connections and contacts.”
TEDCO Business Advisor, Jeff Thompson, adds,
“Our business support programmes are there for business owners like Stephen to help them find their feet and access the support they need. It’s great to see that the information he learnt has been useful in helping his business hit the ground running. I’m delighted to hear that the networking element has been particularly useful to Stephen, and I can’t wait to see how his evolves in the coming months.”
