“I think the step towards more electric cars and the wage increases that everyone needs due to the cost of living are behind these potential job losses” - the words of Echo reader Phillip Johnson who was responding to the news that Nissan is cutting nearly 20,000 jobs and shutting seven out of its 17 global factories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes are expected to affect around 15% of the company’s workforce but it is not known where jobs will be cut across its global operations.

The impact on Sunderland is unclear, but is obviously concerning to local people and has sparked online debate as to the issues affecting the global and national car industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nissan is closing seven of its seventeen global plants. | An aerial view of Sunderland's Nissan plant. Submitted picture.

Responding to the news, a Nissan Sunderland spokesperson said: “We are currently in a detailed study within the company regarding the announced plant closures. At this stage, we are not able to inform you which plants will be affected.”

Whilst it’s not yet known how Sunderland’s plant will be affected, with a 6,000 strong workforce, the news has inevitably caused concern in the city and wider North East.

A number of readers have cited the targets imposed by Governments to produce electric vehicles and fines for failing to do so.

Peter Hill said: “The motor industry is on its knees due to Governments getting involved with demands and fines for EV targets. General Motors has stopped production at numerous sites in the USA and Volkswagen is closing two factories in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The industry needs stabilisation and a clear direction from Governments instead of them keep changing the goal posts.”

David Wallace said: “This is down to government’s net zero policies and the move towards electric vehicles.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Neil Hickman who said: “The move to net zero could result in zero jobs.”

Other readers highlighted a reluctance in the market for consumers to convert to electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Thompson said: “It’s because no one wants EV cars - hydrogen is the way forward.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Paul Malcolm who said: “Car manufacturers are being forced to build electric vehicles that no one wants to buy.”

Last month, Alan Johnson, senior vice president for manufacturing for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania operation, cautioned that the UK was “not a competitive place” to build cars as he called for Government support.

The company is seeking to reduce its production capacity by 20% after a pair of recent profit downgrades.