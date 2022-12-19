IAMP in three-way fight to be site of new Rolls Royce factory promising 200 new jobs

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), which spans land in the brough and Sunderland, is among the final three locations shortlisted for major investment from engineering giant Rolls-Royce SMR.

The firm is bidding to build its first ever heavy pressure vessels factory, which will produce components for a fleet of small modular reactors (SMR), designed and built in the UK.

And it is predicted the scheme, which would not involve any nuclear material being present on-site, will create up to 200 jobs.

IAMP is bidding to host a new Rolls Royce factory.

Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Tom Samson said: “I want to thank everyone involved in the selection process and offer my congratulations to the three that have made the final shortlist.

“This is part of the process to build the first of at least three factories that will manufacture components for a fleet of small modular reactors and will present an incredible opportunity for a region of the UK.

"Our power stations will be built in British factories situated in the north of England or Wales and will generate tens of thousands of long-term highly skilled jobs - accelerating regional economic growth.”

As well as IAMP, Teesworks, in Teesside; and Gateway, in Deeside, Wales; are also in the running to host the factory.

A decision on the location is expected to be made early next year.

Once built, the plant will manufacture and assemble some of the largest and most complex components of the Rolls-Royce SMR power station.

And it is hoped a fleet of Rolls-Royce SMR power stations could help the UK meet net zero targets by generating low-carbon electricity – as well as improving domestic energy security.

Tracey Dixon, the leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We’re delighted that IAMP is in the running to secure this significant investment, which will create jobs and opportunities for local people and businesses.

“IAMP was conceived with the aim of securing sustainable employment opportunities for local people and the interest and ultimately investment it has attracted demonstrates that we were right to be ambitious.

