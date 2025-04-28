Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Shields African Food Store has a new owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Moses is hoping to bring a taste of African culture to South Tyneside as the new owner of the South Shields African Food Store, on Frederick Street, in South Shields.

The shop stocks a variety of African food and drink items from a number of different countries from across the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann has explained to the Shields Gazette that even though she is navigating the challenges of taking over a new business, she is looking forward to bringing African culture to the borough.

Ann Moses is the new owner of the South Shields African Food Store, on Frederick Street. | National World

She said: “Taking over a new business will have its own challenges but because this one was already existing, it has given me an edge so at least that helped us with a customer base.

“We welcome all customers into the shop with our African culture, which is more interactive, so anyone who comes in should expect that.

“We have a lot of African produce here, representing all parts of Africa with places like Namibia, Angola, Nigeria, Ghana, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers from all over the world have been coming into the shop, not just people from Africa.

“One man from Belgium was on holiday here and he came into the shop to buy a few things.

“I just want to invite everyone to come in and get a feel for what we have here in terms of our products and our culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are glad to be here and making a positive impact on the local area.

“I can’t thank my customers, both new and old, as well as my family and friends enough for their support.”

The South Shields African Food Store is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am until 7pm - the shop is closed on Sundays.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.