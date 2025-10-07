I’m championing traditional healing methods with my new Hebburn business

Holistic healing is arrived in Hebburn in the form of a new local business.

Suphotjana Phirom, who is known as Rose, has launched Thai Therapy Body & Mind, on St John's Avenue, as she looks to bring traditional healing methods to Hebburn.

Having launched in June, the new business has found great success over the summer as she specialises in holistic health treatments.

Rose has given an insight into what customers can expect from the new venture and her reasons for wanting to launch the business.

She said: “For me, going it alone was a big decision, but I wanted to create a business where I could really care for my customers.

“I like to follow up with my clients after treating them, but in my previous employment, I was unable to do this.

“I realised that the only way to follow up with my clients’ journeys and truly give them the long term healing they were looking for was to open my own business.

“We now offer a wide range of treatments with follow-ups for all clients. While we specialise mainly in traditional Thai massage, we also offer a range of sports massage and beauty therapy options.

“We provide a diverse range of treatments aimed to relieve pain, stress, and tension, healing both the body and the mind.

“All of our professional massage therapies are available to people of all ages, hence why we consider ourselves to be a family orientated business.”

Given the success of the first few months, Rose has revealed that she is working with her business partner, Kevin Kirkcaldy, to open three brand new therapy rooms.

Rose has also received help setting up and growing her business from the North East’s TEDCO Business Support, who directed her through the Start Up South Tyneside programme.

The programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to support local residents with aspirations to start up a business venture.

Rose added: “The North East has proven to be a fantastic place to start a business thanks to the amazing local people and the massive amount of business support on offer.

“With TEDCO, I felt so much less anxious about making my business dreams come true.

“The mentoring we received from Allison Nicks, a Business Advisor at TEDCO Business Support, has been invaluable for us on our journey, and her guidance on business planning and funding has massively increased my confidence.

“I can’t recommend TEDCO’s support enough.”

Allison has expressed her delight at seeing how Rose and Kevin have been able to grow their business in just a short space of time.

She commented: “Working with Rose and Kevin has been an absolute joy, and it’s incredible to see how far Thai Therapy Body & Mind has come in just a few months.

“At TEDCO, we pride ourselves on helping entrepreneurs like Rose access opportunities and knowledge to make their ambitions a reality, and I’m thrilled to have assisted Rose and Kevin in bringing traditional and holistic therapies to the people of the North East.

“I can’t wait to see where Thai Therapy Body & Mind goes next.”

You can find out more about Thai Therapy Body & Mind by visiting: https://www.thaitherapybm.co.uk/.