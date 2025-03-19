Innovative recruitment agency launches to redefine legal conveyancing hiring

A pioneering recruitment agency has been launched in the North East with a mission to transform how legal conveyancing professionals are hired across the UK.

Lets Recruit, which has branches in South Shields, Gosforth and Derby, will operate nationally and will be headed up by Sam Bailey, who has extensive experience in legal recruitment.

The firm is set to change the face of the industry by offering an ethical, transparent and cost-effective solution to legal recruitment.

The agency will charge a flat fee of just 10% (exclusive of VAT), with no hidden charges, making quality recruitment accessible for conveyancing firms of all sizes. It will offer a simplified recruitment service, with a thorough vetting process, including pre-screening, background checks, qualification and ID verification to ensure quality and reliability.

Commenting on the launch of Lets Recruit, Sam Bailey, Recruitment Director of Lets Recruit, said: “We understand the unique pressures facing the legal conveyancing sector. Lets Recruit aims to disrupt the market by providing access to exceptional talent,restoring confidence and bringing stability to the recruitment process, all at an industry-leading flat rate."

Keith Ahmed, Managing Director of Lets Recruit, added: “Lets Recruit brings innovation and ethics to a sector in desperate need of reform. We are proud to be heading up a new service that will bring much-needed change to the recruitment landscape for legal conveyancing professionals."