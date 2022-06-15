Caffe Mio at The Nook in South Shields is once again serving to customers after a temporary closure while the building underwent some changes.

Over the course of five weeks, builders carried out various work including a new counter, new beer pumps, a cellar built, new flooring, re-decorating the bathroom, new furnishings to the front of the building and more.

Kathryn Savage, who has run the business for 10 years, felt now was the right time for the revamp, following the pandemic.

New beer pumps inside the cafe

She said her son worked at The Fountain pub in South Shields and was keen to make a career in the industry.

He came up with the idea to open the business on a nighttime, which he will manage, and the refurbishment work has geared the venue up for evening trade.

Kathryn said: “Smaller venues are becoming more popular for people, and are popping up more.

"People local can just walk to places like this without having to get taxis or travel further afield. It’s somewhere small and local people can come enjoy something to eat and few drinks.”

New cocktails

As the business prepares for nighttime opening, a new menu has been implemented for customers to look forward to.

New items include tapas, small plates, chicken wings, hanging kebabs as well as a range of cocktails. There is also a children’s menu which offers families a suitable and local place to eat out together.

From Wednesdays to Sundays, Caffe Mio will be open until 11pm, guests can order from the evening menu from 4pm. During the day the cafe sells hot drinks, toasties, ciabattas, breakfasts and cakes.

Inside the cafe

Kathryn has taken on seven new staff members who will work the evenings and employed two new chefs who will cook the food on a night time.

Staff have been preparing for the evening launch sampling the new menu and cocktail training.

Kathryn is thrilled with out the outcome of the cafe, she said: “I’m happy, I absolutely love it. Everyone passing has been saying how gorgeous and lovely it looks and they’re dying to try the evening menu.”