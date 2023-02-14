A deal has been made to sell units within a South Shields industrial estate.

Western Approach Trade Park, which is just off the road of the same name and Tudor Road, is home to tenants including Howdens, Toolstation, City Plumbing and Cubico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is also home to Green Fingers Garden Centre which opened back in June 2022 and has proven to be hugely popular over the first few months of business.

Investment firm take over units at South Shields trade park including popular garden centre.

The original owners of the site, TP Property Company, bought units 1-7 in 2016 before stripping them back to the frame, refurbishing and re-letting to trade counter occupiers, including a number of their own brands.

The 46,754 sq. ft. property has been bought by Wordie Properties Ltd with the deal being brokered by Knight Frank, a global property consultancy which has been working on similar deals for over 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partner at Knight Frank Newcastle, Dickon Wood, said: “Investor demand for regional, multi-let industrial estates remains strong. The underlying tenant demand for industrial premises is why so many investors are targeting the industrial sector at present.”

Knight Frank managed the lettings and the sale on behalf of the vendor, and ATRE acted for the purchaser.