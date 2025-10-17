Jarrow and South Shields opticians champion glasses recycling initiative in link up with local group

TWO local Specsavers businesses are working together with Sunderland Lions Club to support their glasses recycling initiative.

Specsavers Jarrow and Specsavers South Shields will host recycling bins in their stores for the group’s Recycle for Sight scheme, which aims to collect unwanted glasses for people in the community and beyond who need them most.

The Sunderland Lions Club, established in 1964, is a branch of the international Lions Club charity, which is the world's largest service club organisation with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs and more than 200 countries.

They are active within the local community, providing support in the way of finance and service where their members feel there is a need.

The Jarrow store is based in the Bede Precinct in the town’s The Viking Shopping Centre; while the South Shields store is located on King Street in the town centre, if locals wish to pop in and donate their unused spectacles.

Specsavers Jarrow and South Shields ophthalmic director, Emma Nicol, would be grateful of all donations as they look to show their support for the scheme.

She says: ‘Getting behind this great community organisation with a cause so close to all our hearts is a no-brainer.

‘Some people take access to proper eyecare and working glasses for granted, but it is not something always readily available to everyone, with many barriers including financial and access.

‘We hope hosting these Recycle for Sight bins in our store can help the Lions Club get glasses to those who need them most.’

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Jarrow store, visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/jarrow or call 0191 406 5565.