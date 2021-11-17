UTS Engineering Services, which is based on the Bede Industrial Estate in Jarrow, has been inducted into the exclusive preferred supplier network for Saudi’s National Water company (NWC).

This was achieved following an intensive, year-long process of vetting and assessment.

The firm, which was founded in the mid 1990s as a supplier of components to the UK water industry, now has a presence in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as now in Saudi Arabia, as part of a wider plan for sustained growth.

UTS will fabricate components and fittings in Jarrow to maintain and repair existing pipework used for potable water. These parts will then be shipped to the Middle East before being installed by a 35-strong UTS team based in Saudi. The main aim is to prevent leaks.

The NWC, a Saudi joint stock company fully owned by the government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has begun a new strategic direction.

This allows for private investment “to increase efficiency of operational processes, redress technical gaps and localise technology and technical expertise.”

The work the Jarrow company is carrying out is particularly crucial in Saudi where water is precious. UTS hope it will lead to other work on gas and oil pipelines.

The company’s group managing director, Shaun Sadler, is delighted with the announcement.

He said: “This is an incredible opportunity for UTS Engineering.

"We have had great success in supporting our UK partners to increase efficiency within the infrastructure, and we are looking forward to bringing this expertise to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This growth is testament to the hard work and support of the entire UTS team, located both UK and overseas. We are very proud of the entire team and are looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

The year 2021 has been a successful one for UTS. In January the firm landed a £5 million contract with one of the UK’s largest water companies, securing 200 jobs and creating 35 new roles.

