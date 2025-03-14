Turton’s Removals and Storage has launched a brand new CIC.

Jarrow-based Turton’s Removals and Storage has announced the launch of Want Not, their new Community Interest Company (CIC) which aims to reduce waste and provide affordable, preloved furniture and household items to people in South Tyneside.

The removal firm established the CIC in response to growing concerns around the “throwaway society” that they have experienced first-hand by their team during home moves.

Turton’s Removals is a signatory of the South Tyneside Pledge, meaning it has established three key objectives with Want Not, which include:

Easing the challenges of donating or disposing of unwanted Furniture when moving home.

Giving back to the local Community by helping those in need.

Reducing the environmental impact by diverting reusable items from landfills.

Cllr Paul Dean and Ben Turton at Propect House, the new home of the Want Not CIC. | South Tyneside Council

Ben Turton, director at Turton’s Removals and Storage, has given an insight into how Want Not has been working so far.

He said: “As a removals company, we see the amount of perfectly good furniture and household goods that people are forced to part with when moving.

“Many of these items are still in great condition, yet there aren’t always convenient or flexible ways for people to donate them.

“Through our removals company, we aim to make it easier for people to pass on their unwanted goods when moving, creating less hassle while providing affordable, quality furniture to those in need.

“Want Not’s approach is straightforward, Turton’s Removals will collect unwanted and reusable household items free of charge, they will then resell them at prices typically 20% cheaper than what you would find in a traditional charity shop.

“The initiative is already seeing a steady increase in foot traffic, with many local residents benefitting from low-cost options.

“We want to make a difference in people’s lives, whether by offering financial relief through affordable furniture or by providing a convenient way for people to declutter and donate.”

Want Not CIC will help to reduce waste and provide affordable, preloved furniture and household items to residents in South Tyneside. | South Tyneside Council

Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, has wished Turton’s Removals good luck with their new CIC.

He commented: “This is a remarkable initiative that really embodies the ethos of the South Tyneside Pledge.

“The company clearly wish to support residents during tough financial times and are also providing an easy and sustainable way for residents to dispose of old furniture.

“We wish them every success with this new venture and thank them for the positive impact this will have across the community.”

The new Want Not CIC shop is located at Prospect House, on the Bede Industrial Estate.