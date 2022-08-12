Jet2 unveils new winter sun flights from Newcastle Airport - where you can go and how to book

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline and sister firm Jet2holidays have today put an expanded programme for winter 2023/24 – including a new route to Malta.

Flights and holidays are now on sale, while the two companies will be unveiling their ski and city break destinations for winter 23/24 next month.

Twelve popular winter sun destinations are on offer, including the new weekly service to Malta.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are also offering more choice to Antalya in Turkey, with up to three weekly services departing in Winter 23/24.

In total, the companies will be operating nearly 50 flights per week from Newcastle with weekly, daily and even multiple daily departures from early November to the end of April.

As well as the Canary Islands – Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura – services will operate to Malaga and Alicante in Spain, Palma in Majorca, Faro and Madeira in Portugal and Paphos in Cyprus.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Malta (weekly services in November and in March/April)

Tenerife (up to ten weekly services)

Lanzarote (up to six weekly services)

Gran Canaria (up to three weekly services)

Fuerteventura (up to three weekly services)

Madeira (weekly services)

Malaga (up to four weekly services)

Alicante (up to five weekly services)

Palma (up to two weekly services)

Antalya (up to three weekly services)

Faro (up to four weekly services)

Paphos (weekly services)

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy was delighted to make the announcement: “We are seeing strong demand from customers in the North East wanting to escape the long British winter by booking their winter 23/24 holiday nice and early,” he said.

"In response to this demand, we are stepping in by putting our winter sun programme on sale from Newcastle Airport. We are pleased to be launching a brand-new route to Malta from the base for winter 23/24, on top of offering a fantastic selection of other popular Winter Sun destinations.

“We have no doubt that these hotspots will be extremely popular with both customers and independent travel agents in the region.

"The programme from Newcastle Airport means customers and independent travel agents need look no further when it comes to booking or travelling on their well-deserved holidays next year.

"The strong demand we are seeing for winter sun means we are looking ahead with real confidence and look forward to revealing even more details of our exciting Winter 23/24 programme from Newcastle Airport very soon.”

Airport chief executive Nick Jones said the news was a vote of confidence: “Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ increased winter 2023/24 schedule demonstrates the airline’s ongoing commitment to the region and confidence in the North East’s largest airport.

"This announcement recognises strong demand for travel in the region and the extension of Jet2.com’s Malta service into November and March/April is a welcome addition, providing the North East with even more choice into the winter season.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com