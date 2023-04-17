Jobs boost as award-winning Sunderland firm expands into South Tyneside

Active Families North East, which picked up a trophy at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards last year, is celebrating more success.

It has been awarded £363,307 from the UK Research and Innovation’s Healthy Ageing Challenge.

The money will be used on its Well Bean Machine programme which is about to be expanded. Officials are hoping to reach more than 20,000 older people across areas including South Shields.

Sunderland-based Active Families North East which is about to expand its business into South Tyneside.

Active has taken on four more staff to extend its work.

Getting fit on your own doorstep

The Well Bean Machine programme which brings fitness programmes to your street.

It’s programme was stepped up during the pandemic when people had to remain at home – but Well Bean offered them a way to keep active and in touch.

And once you have shaped up, you can socialise with others.

Active Families North East also runs buggy boot camps for children and seated exercise classes.

The ‘real joy’ of helping older people

Amy Swan and Kelly Brougham who are directors of Active Families North East.

The pilot scheme in Sunderland has already reached more than 10,000 people. Director Amy Swan said the Active team gets real joy from seeing ‘older residents interacting, laughing and taking part in activities that ultimately help them to stay active and age healthily.

“We’re going to be hitting the streets of South Shields and Gateshead very soon so keep a lookout on our social media channels for where we’ll be visiting next.”

Recipes, newsletters and packs on the way

Active Families North East will also be offering health assessments, recipe cards, a local newsletter and equipment packs with ‘at-home’ exercises to try.

The Active Families North East team with their trophy at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

George MacGinnis, UKRI’s Healthy Ageing Challenge Director, said: “Active Families are a fantastic example of a social enterprise that is making a tangible difference to people’s lives by reaching directly into communities where it is most needed."