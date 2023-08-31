New general manager at Laminform, Julie Pickett, with Gary Robinson, Rob Sanderson, and Jim Brindle.

Julie Pickett has been promoted to general manager at Hebburn-based Laminform – having worked at the company for 30 years and previously held the position of office manager.

To further underline its commitment to meet ambitious growth targets, Julie, from South Shields, the firm has also unveiled four further members of its new management team - Jim Brindle, contracts manager, Craig Wood, estimating manager, Gary Robinson, production manager and George Robinson, factory manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1988, the 20-strong company, specialises in the manufacture of decorative laminates – providing washroom cubicles, vanity units and duct panels for both the public and private sectors including retail, education, healthcare, commercial and domestic applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie, said: “Being appointed general manager is a very proud moment for me. Having been at the company for 30 years, I was one of only four office staff in its early years.

“Laminform has provided me with a strong progression path. I understand the business and our systems and I am looking forward to being part of a very ambitious management team.”

She added: “We have developed a very supportive culture and I want to build upon the solid foundations already established, that places great focus on completing projects on time, within budget and to an exceptional quality, whilst investing in the development of our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director, Rob Sanderson, said: “Julie is a perfect fit for the role of general manager.

"She knows the business inside out and is a figurehead for continual improvement. Having progressed through the company she is well equipped to offer colleagues the support they need to keep developing and learning.

“We continue to see strong levels of growth and our focus has always been to create the stability that will enable us to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the market.

“To do this, we have focused on developing a senior management team and to recognise the outstanding talent that we have.