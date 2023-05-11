Keelman's Way School in Hebburn which supports children with additional needs and learning disabilities is hosting the free even for businesses to attend and network with staff and pupils.

From primary school age pupils at Keelman's Way understand the possibilities of the world of work. Staff aim to inspire, empower and educate South Tyneside school pupils about careers and industry.

K﻿eelman's Way School is passionate about supporting young people to achieve their potential and by hosting a business breakfast it hopes to build links with local employers and support their aspirational careers programme.

Keelman's Way School

The breakfast event will cover how your organisation can support the careers programme, hear from young people and businesses about their experiences of careers and enterprise programmes at Keelman's and take the opportunity to network with other supportive local businesses.

The event takes place Thursday, 18 May at Keelman's Way School, 9am - 10am.

To book a place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/keelmans-way-school-business-breakfast-tickets-556423968067