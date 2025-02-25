Knights employees unite to support the Headlight Project in suicide prevention efforts

Employees at leading regional legal and professional services firm Knights have joined hands to support a Teesside-based suicide prevention charity.

Founded in memory of local businessman Russ Devereux, the Headlight Project aims to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in the Tees Valley area, delivering assisted support of those bereaved by suicide and preventative education and training.

The Headlight Project was established by Russ’s wife and Knights employment partner Catherine Devereux, as he tragically took his own life in 2018 after experiencing acute stress caused by a workplace incident. The North East of England has the highest suicide rate in the country, with 13.8 suicides per 100,000 people, as shown by the latest government figures.

Over the past year, the team at Knights has anchored continuous engagement with the charity, providing support across several initiatives. Most recently, the team took part in “Turn Monday Bright”, wearing vibrant attire to raise awareness and show solidarity with the charity’s vital work across schools and businesses, and the wider community.

Knights' team in Teesside raising awareness of Turn Monday Bright

Catherine said: “The support from the team at Knights has been invaluable and has been extended in many great ways. Balancing my legal career with my work as a trustee at the Headlight Project can be demanding yet incredibly rewarding, so to have received the flexibility, encouragement, and generosity of everyone at the firm has gone beyond words.

“As the scope of the charity continues to expand, so does our ability to reach those facing unimaginable loss, offering a guiding hand and support when they need it most.”

Lisa Shacklock, client services director at Knights’ Teesside office, added: “We are incredibly proud of Catherine and the impact she has made through the Headlight Project. At Knights, mental health awareness is a key focus of ours, and we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that make a tangible difference in our communities.”

Knights remains committed to giving back, and its ‘4 Our Community’ (4OC) programme plays a vital role in that mission. As the firm continues to grow, so does its focus on supporting charities and community projects across its UK offices. This initiative empowers employees to dedicate time and resources to causes close to their hearts, reinforcing Knights' commitment to instill lasting change in the communities it serves.