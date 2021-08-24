Katie O'Brien

ONE of the North East’s largest manufacturers has launched a post-lockdown recruitment drive that will create over 80 skilled jobs in the next year.

Komatsu UK is creating more than 80 jobs to service a host of new orders received from the domestic and European markets and to continue building its workforce for future growth.

The roles are both in the factory and support departments, as well as 10 new apprenticeship roles, giving young people their first step on the career ladder.

The recruitment drive is being overseen by HR Manager Katie O’Brien, who said: “So far we have filled around half of the roles across both production and support departments. Our focus now is on finding the right people for the remaining vacancies.

“Komatsu UK offers people a fantastic career with genuine pathways to develop skills and access promotion opportunities. I would urge anyone with a background and experience in the engineering sector and automotive or construction plant manufacturing to get in touch – KUK may have the perfect job for them.”

The new jobs have been created in a variety of factory floor departments including production, assembly, paint shop, welding and fabrication, with support roles including purchasing, design and logistics.

The 10 new apprentices will also fill a variety of positions in those departments.

“Like all businesses, Komatsu had to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances caused by the COVID pandemic throughout 2020 and into 2021,” said Paul Blanchard, KUK Managing Director.

“And it’s credit to all KUK employees that as we emerge from such a turbulent period in history, KUK remains in a healthy and robust position and ready to launch a significant recruitment drive.

“We take great pride in the way we invest in the development of our employees and everyone we take on in the coming months will be offered not only a varied and exciting career, but also the chance to enhance their knowledge, develop new skills and become part of a focused, committed workforce that has been part of the economic fabric of the North East for the past 34 years and global company for a century.”

