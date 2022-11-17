South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments in the standards of their food hygiene operation.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

South Tyneside businesses with new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE32

Golden Bull Chippy - 17 Grange Road, Jarrow NE32 3JY - Rated one-star on October 6.

The Sultan of Jarrow - 28a Western Road, Jarrow, NE32 3DQ - Rated four-stars on September 15.

NE33

Chaska Grill Da - 30-32 Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA - Rated five-stars on October 13.

Luigi's - 399 Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4TD - Rated three-stars on October 6.

Abbey's Eastenders - 400 South Eldon Street, South Shields, NE33 5SY - Rated two-stars on September 30.

Chilli & Pepper - 190 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AQ - Rated one-star on September 21.

NE34

Singh's Fish Bar - 136 Quarry Lane, South Shields, NE34 7RD - Rated four-stars on October 11.

Whitleas Lunch Box - 168a Whiteleas Way, South Shields, NE34 8HF - Rated four-stars on September 27.

Marsden Chinese - 85 Lake Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7AY - Rated four-stars on September 27.

Rice and Spice - 3 Binchester Street, South Shields, NE34 9AR - Rated three-stars on October 10.

