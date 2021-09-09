Lorry driver shortage will force up prices, warns supermarket giant Morrisons

The chain – which is at the centre of a bidding battle between two US private equity firms – said it expects industry-wide retail price inflation in the coming months as a result of the HGV driver shortage, global commodity price increases and higher haulage costs.

But it said it will seek to reduce the impact of the cost pressures and supply issues to keep its shelves stocked.

Speaking to the Press Association news agency, chief executive David Potts said the group had seen price inflation start to come through over the past month, which is set to “continue for a while”.

This has impacted the price of beef and wheat-based items, while he added there was pressure on supplies of items such as pet food amid surging pet ownership during the pandemic.

But he said Morrisons was better able to secure supplies and is offsetting price rises in some areas, with cuts on a raft of other products.

“We’re not immune, but we’re more in control of the train set,” he said.

Supermarkets across the UK have been left with empty shelves after a shortage of lorry drivers caused by Covid and Brexit

The chain is also resorting to using its own lorries to pick up stock from suppliers struggling amid the driver shortage.

The comments came as the group posted a 43% fall in statutory pre-tax profits to £82 million for the six months to August 1, down from £145 million a year ago.

Underlying pre-tax profits fell 37% to £105 million, with the group blaming a hit from £41 million in pandemic-related costs, as well as £80 million in lost profit across its cafes, petrol forecourts and food-to-go.

When adjusted for the timing of business rates payments a year earlier, underlying profits rose 42% to £93 million.

The group has received offers for the company from buyout firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress, but last month the Morrisons board backed CD&R’s offer of 285p per share, valuing the group at £7billion.

Shareholders will vote on the deal in or around the week of October 18.

With no final offers yet tabled by either party, Morrisons said on Wednesday that it is in discussions with the Takeover Panel to launch an auction in the hope of bringing to an end the three-month bidding war.