Lovell partnership with homelessness charity is highly commended at awards event

Lovell has won national recognition for the social impact of its work with homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing.

The national partnership housing specialist was highly commended in the Best Social Value Project category of the Housing Executive Awards, which were presented at a gala event on Tuesday (14 October) at the Bolton Wanderers FC stadium. The awards were launched this year to recognise excellence in the social housing sector.

The Lovell team in the North East was established in 2022 to help meet housing need in the area and with a strong focus on partnership working to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes. It began its collaboration with Oasis Community Housing in 2023, supporting the charity’s work across Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside through fundraising and practical help.

The partnership has included a fundraising effort by Lovell that has generated more than £56,000 for the charity to date, plus donations in kind worth more than £8,000 and around 100 volunteer hours by Lovell staff.

Ashleigh Tate, Marketing and Social Impact Manager for Lovell in the North East, said: “We are so pleased to have been recognised in this way for our collaboration with Oasis Community Housing which, importantly, shines a brighter spotlight on the excellent work the charity does, and the issue of homelessness, which has such a devastating effect on people’s lives.

“Oasis Community Housing is a truly transformational charity which supports people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, by addressing their immediate needs and the root causes of their situation.

“This partnership has been an incredibly worthwhile experience for all of our colleagues in the North East team who have committed so much time and effort to fundraising and volunteering, and also demonstrates how working together can make a real difference to communities.”

Among the practical contributions Lovell has made are the refurbishment of the kitchen at the charity’s Naomi Project, which supports young women leaving care, escaping abuse or facing homelessness because of other trauma, and the renovation of the garden at the Joseph Project, which provides same-day access accommodation for men who are at risk of sleeping rough.

Oasis Community Housing’s CEO Sarah Lister said: “Huge congratulations to everyone at Lovell for this special recognition of our ongoing partnership. Their dedication to Oasis Community Housing helps to ensure that we can continue to support the many people coming through our doors in search of warmth, safety and belonging. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.”