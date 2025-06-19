Lumo recruits 16 apprentice drivers ahead of launching new London-Stirling route

Leading open access operator Lumo has welcomed 16 new Apprentice Customer Driver recruits for its exciting new daily services between London Euston and Stirling.

The expansion aims to enhance travel choice for passengers in both Scotland and England, offering ten services per day Monday-Saturday and eight per day every Sunday, with an operator that’s renowned for being both affordable and reliable.

The Apprentice Customer Drivers begun their 9-month training programme this week, which is designed to develop them into skilled and proficient Customer Drivers. The course includes both practical and theoretical elements, with the recruits learning from the experienced Lumo team.

This expansion builds upon Lumo’s successful Edinburgh route, operating via Edinburgh Waverley, Morpeth, Newcastle, Stevenage, and London King’s Cross, which has been instrumental in increasing rail travel’s mode share compared to air between Edinburgh and London.

Anthony Kidd has swapped the cobbles for the cab as he joins Lumo from Coronation Street

Lumo is currently awaiting regulatory approval from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to further extend services to Glasgow, boosting connectivity for Scotland’s passengers making domestic journeys and those across the border.

Lindsay Gauntlett, People and Culture Manager at Lumo, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our new apprentices onboard this week, a key step in preparing to launch our route connecting London Euston and Stirling.

“We’re very proud of the fact that nearly all Lumo colleagues have had the opportunity to train through our apprenticeship programme with Train’d Up. Last year, we celebrated the milestone of 95% of our team joining through an apprenticeship programme.

“As a company, we believe in supporting local people to have the opportunity to work in the rail industry, regardless of their previous career and background.”

Sixteen apprentice customer drivers begin their training ahead of launching the new London-Stirling route

Lumo is proud to be an inclusive workplace, recently being awarded the Clear Assured Bronze Standard, a globally-recognised standard that’s awarded to businesses which can demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Whilst some of the apprentices have previously worked in the rail industry, many are joining from completely different backgrounds.

Anthony Kidd previously worked as an Art Director for the popular TV soap Coronation Street, but has decided to ‘swap the cobbles for the cab’ and join Lumo as an Apprentice Customer Driver. He said: “I’m very excited to have joined Lumo. This is a complete career change for me but I know it’s the right decision, with Lumo having such a great reputation for being a rewarding and diverse place to work.

“Despite not previously working in the industry, I have family who do, and they’ve all recommended it to me as a brilliant career. I’m looking forward to playing my part in offering high quality, affordable travel in the unique Lumo way!”

As an open access operator, Lumo doesn’t rely on any government funding. The company is proud to provide a range of job opportunities, supporting local communities and giving customers the best service possible.