Luxury Scandi-style cabins to open at Northumberland's Newton Hall estate

Cabin Walk will feature 17 double and single cabins which are being built on the Newton Hall estate in High Newton-by-the-sea.

Work is ongoing at the development, which is set to boost the amount of high-quality staycation accommodation in the area, with a view to them opening from June 1, 2022.

Each cabin will have its own outdoor seating area, with decking stretching around a private garden. Some cabins will also have a private hot tub or outdoor shower, as well as fire pits.

New cabins will open on the Newton Hall estate

There will also be a range of different decor styles in the cabins, from Nordic and Scandi-inspired cabins to retro cabins and colourful Miami-inspired cabins.

As part of the estate development, there will also be a Cabin Hub with a cabin host offering food and drink, or people will be able to order room service to their cabin.

Catering options will include hotel dining, pub grub, homemade beach picnics, freshly caught fish cooked on the beach, pizza nights at the open-air kitchen, fire pit, BBQs and feast gatherings, the latter of which will take place on set dates.

The cabins will also offer a butler service for drinks and takeout deliveries, such as pizza, Prosecco and popcorn for a film night.

Newton Hall is a popular wedding venue

The multi-million pound development is the latest from owners The Apartment Group who have a large portfolio of bars and venues across the North East, including the nearby Joiners Arms, Le Petit Chateau in Otterburn, The Palm in Sunderland and Newcastle bars such as ChachaBuchi and neighbouring bars in Collingwood Street.

Debrah Dhugga, CEO of The Apartment Group, said: “With the support of an amazing team of individuals, garden designers, various interior designers, and talented trades people, the extended estate has been turned into an incredible luxury experience, while maintaining sustainability and keeping locality at its core.

"The team has pooled together their vision and their scope of ideas for the estate and it is wonderful to see it come to life. Offering a special staycation get away for everyone, we offer dog-friendly cabins, so your four-legged friends are also welcome.”

Prices for Cabin Walk start from £175 for bed and breakfast with bookings open now.

How one of the single cabins will look

One of the double cabins