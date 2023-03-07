Andrew Dawson of Castle Building Services, left, with Adrian Bartle, of UK Land Estates.

Castle Building Services, which is based at Monkton Business Park South, Hebburn, has been appointed as principal contractor for the refurbishment of the six-storey Axis Building on Gateshead’s Team Valley business park.

The contract will see Castle Building Services refurbish all of the rooftop plant areas including the installation of solar photovoltaic panels and the team will also fit out levels 2, 4, 5 and the reception area of the 20-year-old building – whilst maintaining services to levels 1 and 3, which will be fully occupied throughout the work.

The firm – which now has over 150 staff, offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside, and last year recorded a £30m turnover – was awarded the contract by UK Land Estates

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle Building Services, said: “We have developed a long- standing relationship with UK Land Estates which has resulted in our appointment as principal contractor.

“Sustainability will feature heavily throughout the upgrade with our objective of reducing carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency."

He added: “As such, the roof areas will be renewed and fitted with photovoltaic panels which will capture solar energy and convert it into electricity, and the office areas will be provided with high efficiency LED lighting and fitted out with high efficiency energy heat pumps.”

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, said: “The Axis Building is the latest in a string of retrofitting projects we are undertaking alongside Castle Building Services to ensure our properties are as economically and environmentally sustainable as possible.

“By reducing energy consumption via the installation of LED lighting, VRF air conditioning and Photo Voltaic panels, we are ensuring each of our buildings achieve the highest of EPC ratings, while doing everything within our power to reduce our carbon footprint.

Castle Building Services is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.