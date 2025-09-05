Major Metrocentre shop reopens in new site with added bookshop

The Metrocentre’s newest shop has opened this week.

On Friday, September 5, the curtain rose on the shopping centre’s new-look HMV store which features a completely reimagined space, designed to enhance the way fans can shop across music, film, and TV.

With over 30,000 different products on offer, the 6,673 sq. ft store is set over two floors.

The first floor of the new store will be home to The HMV Bookshop, the fifth in the UK following the success of the first in the retailer’s Oxford Street flagship store last year.

Phil Halliday, Managing Director at hmv and Fopp said: “The new Gateshead store looks brilliant and is a testament to all the hard work the team have put into it over the past few weeks.

“With over 30,000 different products on offer, as well as a dedicated space for books, it has all the makings of a pop culture hub in the largest shopping centre in the north. We can’t wait to welcome customers in on Friday 5th September to see all it has to offer!”

All shoppers will be able to take advantage of the ‘HMV delivers’ service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door.

The new stock includes 5,000 different vinyl records, 8,000 different CDs, as well as 11,500 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD. There will also be an extensive range of merchandise on offer, with 3,000 pop culture products and 500 different T shirt design available across franchises including Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC.