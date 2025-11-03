Major upgrade at Jarrow training provider with brand new audio-visual equipment

Simply Learning

Universal AV has worked with North East-based training provider Simply Learning to upgrade the company’s Jarrow training facilities, installing new audio-visual equipment across five classrooms.

The project saw Sony LED professional displays fitted in five rooms to support training delivery in line with current industry standards. The upgrade replaces outdated projectors with commercial-grade display screens offering HDMI connectivity, providing clearer visuals and improved reliability.

Simply Learning delivers skills and qualifications across the construction, utilities, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. Members of the Universal AV team identified that older AV equipment at the Jarrow site was limiting the effectiveness of training sessions.

Following discussions, Universal AV proposed an upgrade focused on keeping the setup simple and compatible with existing teaching methods that rely on dry-erase boards. The installation included a mix of 75-inch and 65-inch Sony LED displays, chosen for their image quality and ease of use.

The improvements aim to enhance the clarity of teaching materials and the overall learning experience.

Claire Irving, Managing Director at Simply Learning, said: “Our collaboration with Universal AV has truly elevated the training experience at our Jarrow site. They took the time to understand our needs and delivered a simple, effective AV upgrade that complements our practical teaching style.

“The result is clearer visuals, smoother delivery, and a more engaging environment for learners. We’re proud of the partnership and excited for what’s ahead.”

Universal AV Branch Manager Mark Atkinson said: “Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time, and you can make a real difference. This was one of those moments. Simply Learning is doing fantastic work, and it was a pleasure to help enhance the experience for both tutors and trainees.”