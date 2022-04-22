Marine engineering firm expands in South Tyneside as business booms

Russell Herron, managing director of Tyne and Wear Marine Limited.

Tyne and Wear Marine Limited was founded in 2015 and today its kit and vessels are deployed around the world.

The company says it offers ‘a complete marine service’, from safety boats, commercial vessels and custom fabrication and installation to full commercial diving services. The manufacturer rapidly deploys its kit and vessels in the UK and beyond.

Bosses say after seeing ‘significant growth over the last seven years, the firm has relocated to the Manufacturing Zone at Jarrow Business Centre, which was created to help businesses in the sector thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Herron, managing director of Tyne and Wear Marine Limited, said as the business expands, the new base will allow the business to operate faster and more efficiently – with an ideal location near Port of Tyne.

The company recently acquired the services of Bollard Load Test Ltd to further expand its range of load testing capabilities – meaning it can now offer load testing of mooring bollards in ports worldwide.

Mr Herron said: “Our move to the Manufacturing Zone has come at the perfect time as we continue to expand our services with the latest acquisition of Bollard Load Test.

“In a job like this no two days are the same and we could be called on a project anywhere in the UK at any time, so it’s vital that we can act fast and efficiently, and our new base will allow us to do just that. As we expand our offering we’re hoping to recruit over the next 12 months and we’re perfectly located for local suppliers, which is an added bonus.

“We want to say special thanks to the Business Investment Team at South Tyneside Council who have enabled a smooth transition into our new base, supporting us with any queries and problems along the way.”

Manufacturing Zone Open Afternoon

Invest South Tyneside is hosting an open afternoon at the Manufacturing Zone on April 29 from 1-4pm for any interested businesses to chat with staff and view the manufacturing units available.

There are five self-contained units still available to rent ranging from 941 sq ft (87 sq m) to 1510 sq ft (140 sq m).