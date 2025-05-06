‘Massive for us’ - South Shields events company celebrates £500,000 investment
JC Events, based at South Shields’ Trinity Green, has built its reputation on its ability to offer a wide ranges of services to clients who are hosting everything from conferences to fundraising balls.
Now the company is offering clients the opportunity to use a state-of-the-art screen following an investment of more than £500,000.
Having the Absen Polaris screen means that JC Events is the only organisation in the North East to have a 336-panel screen, which offers unparalleled sharp images - perfect for playing videos or display materials at events.
The screen can be built to a size of 21 metres by four metres, with less pixels than most screens use to give it a much higher definition - it can be built in a wave, curve or in 3D.
JC Events received a £50,000 grant from South Tyneside Council towards the overall total investment, which also helped to fund staff and infrastructure.
Jacqui Chapman, the owner of JC Events, has highlighted that the investment will allow the company to boost its offering to clients.
She said: “This is a massive investment for us but one that will really raise our offering to another level.
“The quality that this screen can offer is absolutely incredible and every client that has used it so far can’t believe what it can offer.
“This is just part of our commitment to being the best at what we do and by offering our clients the very equipment that is available.
“We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation on all of our events.”
