‘Massive for us’ - South Shields events company celebrates £500,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields-based events company has been able to acquire state-of-the-art equipment thanks to more than £500,000 worth of investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JC Events, based at South Shields’ Trinity Green, has built its reputation on its ability to offer a wide ranges of services to clients who are hosting everything from conferences to fundraising balls.

Now the company is offering clients the opportunity to use a state-of-the-art screen following an investment of more than £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having the Absen Polaris screen means that JC Events is the only organisation in the North East to have a 336-panel screen, which offers unparalleled sharp images - perfect for playing videos or display materials at events.

South Shields-based JC Events are celebrating investment of more than £500,000. | Other 3rd Party

The screen can be built to a size of 21 metres by four metres, with less pixels than most screens use to give it a much higher definition - it can be built in a wave, curve or in 3D.

JC Events received a £50,000 grant from South Tyneside Council towards the overall total investment, which also helped to fund staff and infrastructure.

Jacqui Chapman, the owner of JC Events, has highlighted that the investment will allow the company to boost its offering to clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This is a massive investment for us but one that will really raise our offering to another level.

“The quality that this screen can offer is absolutely incredible and every client that has used it so far can’t believe what it can offer.

“This is just part of our commitment to being the best at what we do and by offering our clients the very equipment that is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation on all of our events.”

For more details about the services that JC Events offer, visit: https://jc-events.co.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.