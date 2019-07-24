MP 'urgently' seeking information from Nissan over Sunderland plant jobs fears
A Sunderland MP says she is ‘urgently seeking information’ from car giant Nissan over reports it is to cut thousands of jobs worldwide.
Japanese media have reported that the firm will announce up to 10,000 job cuts across its 130,000-plus global workforce when it releases its first-quarter earnings results tomorrow, Thursday, July 25.
MP Sharon Hodgson, whose Washington and Sunderland West MP constituency covers the plant, said she was asking the company for for clarification on where the axe would fall.
“I am extremely concerned by these currently unconfirmed reports and am urgently seeking further information from Nissan,” she said.
“Any job losses would have a devastating impact on my constituents and people across the North East who work at the plant and in its supply chain.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It is believed that Sunderland could escape the brunt of the cuts.
Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott said she would wait to see whether the plant was affected: “I don’t comment on speculation,” while her Houghton and Sunderland South colleague Bridget Phillipson also declined to comment ahead of any announcement.
Jonathan Walker, assistant director of policy, with the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “Nissan is the jewel in the crown of the North East’s strong manufacturing sector, based on an outstanding team and first-class regional supply chain.
“Without wanting to comment on speculation, we believe it is vital for Government and regional stakeholders to work together to provide ongoing support, stability and trading certainty for this excellent facility to ensure it can continue to play such an integral role in our economy.”