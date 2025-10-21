Multi-million contract wins for specialist engineering firm

Cllr Margaret Meling celebrates three big contract wins with the with the Metec team.

A specialist engineering firm in South Tyneside is celebrating a series of contract wins totalling over £3million.

Metec Cathodic Protection has secured three key contract as it strengthening its position in the booming European renewables market.

Founded nine years ago, the Jarrow-based firm has grown rapidly – designing, developing and manufactures sacrificial anodes and cathodic protection systems which prevent corrosion in steel structures in the marine and offshore sector.

Simon Cross, operations manager at Metec, said: “The rapid expansion of offshore renewables across Europe has created huge opportunities and, as a local business, we’re proud South Tyneside is leading the way in corrosion protection for this modern infrastructure.

“Securing three major European contracts in quick succession is a fantastic way to end the year and a great springboard for 2026.”

The company’s recent contract successes include:

*A €2.5million (£2.2million) contract in Poland to supply 500 tons of galvanic anodes.

A €1.27million (£1.1million) project in Norway for 280 tons of anodes.

A €500,000 (£500,00) contract to supply 100 tons of anodes and design services for Dublin Port.

The projects follow an exceptional period of growth for Metec which has seen turnover more than double since 2020 to £12.5million.

The company attributes much of this success to rising European demand for offshore wind and renewable energy infrastructure – which account for around 70% of its business.

Paul Wheeler, technical director, said: “Our goal has been to build an internationally respected cathodic protection engineering firm rooted firmly in South Tyneside and we’re achieving that through export growth and creating high-quality jobs and long-term career opportunities for local people.

“Almost all of our 40-strong workforce are from South Tyneside and we’re committed to keeping investment, skills and opportunity in the region as we continue to grow.”

South Tyneside Council is a key driver of growth in the borough’s thriving renewables and advanced manufacturing sector.

Earlier this year, Metec received a £50,000 grant from the council towards a £350,000 project to install a solar panel array and new roof to the company’s Shaftesbury Avenue HQ.

It has also signed up to the South Tyneside Pledge, a borough-wide initiative encouraging businesses to support local employment, skills and supply chains.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth at South Tyneside Council, said: “Metec is a fantastic example of the innovation, expertise and community spirit that defines our business community.

"The company’s growth and success show the global potential of firms rooted here on the Tyne.”

She added: “It’s also brilliant to see how the South Tyneside Pledge is being used in practice – keeping investment local and supporting our green economy.

"Offshore renewables are a key part of our economic future, and companies like Metec help ensure South Tyneside remains at the heart of that industry.”