National company completes deal for new HQ in the North East
Property consultancy, Knight Frank, has secured the letting of a 58,000 sq. ft. unit on Intersect 19 at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate to ISOPARTNER UK (formerly known as IBSL Group), on behalf of the current tenant, Pryme Group.
ISOPARTNER UK, part of the Belgium headquartered IPCOM Group, delivers high-performance fabrication solutions including thermal and acoustic insulation, fire protection and ventilation accessories.
Steve Renney, CEO of ISOPARTNER UK, said the move marks a major step in the company’s growth: “Our new 58,000 sq ft HQ gives us the capacity to double output, bring new manufacturing lines online and create skilled jobs, with the space for us to operate optimally and double our workforce over the next two years.”
The firm, which operates across 12 UK locations, will move from its current properties in Seaton Delaval and North Shields, comprising 25,000 sq. ft., to allow it to expand.
ISOPARTNER’s UK finance director, Ashley Lawson, says the new building will be a flagship location for the IPCOM Group not just in the UK, but also in Europe: “We chose this property because we wanted to keep our roots in North Tyneside, and it has great transport links across the UK and Europe.”
The letting coincides with construction completing on UK Land Estates’ latest development at Intersect 19, Unit L7 - a purpose-built logistics unit of 73,000 sq. ft. with increased yard size and dock level loading. The unit is jointly marketed joint by Knight Frank and Savills.
Mark Proudlock, partner at Knight Frank, said: “It’s fantastic to see a home-grown company doing so well and taking market-leading space in the region.”