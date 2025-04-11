New 55,000 sq ft DHL site expected to bring additional jobs to North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DHL has announced the opening of a new site in Newcastle, designed to boost capacity to meet customer demand across the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced on Thursday, April 10, the 55,000 sq.ft site will handle up to 15,000 parcels each day and is part of the brand’s pledge to go net zero by 2050.

Despite the site’s name, teams will be working out of Team Valley Estate in Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DHL's new Newcastle site | DHL

Making things easier for staff, the site has been developed close to a previous facility, ensuring job stability for employees to transfer to the new location. The new space offers enhanced facilities to support employee wellbeing, including break-out areas. There will also be further local employment opportunities.

Stuart Hill, UK CEO, DHL eCommerce UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new site in Newcastle. This latest development follows the opening of our state-of-the-art Coventry Hub last month and further underscores our commitment to expanding our UK investments.

By sustainably growing our operations, we are boosting our capacity to meet the growing demands of customers, enhancing the working environment for our valued team members and upholding our commitment to provide excellent service for customers, both locally and internationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development follows the opening of DHL’s Coventry Hub last month, with both forming part of the brand’s investment into its UK infrastructure.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.