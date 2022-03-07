Alan Crook

Alan Crook has taken over the helm at Hebburn-Based Cottam Brush Ltd, having worked at the firm for over 20 years.

Previously the firm’s manufacturing director, he will be responsible for leading the firm into the post-pandemic world.

While at Cottam, he has been involved in managing a number of projects, including the company’s move from Sunderland to Hebburn, and establishing an office in China.

With a background in engineering, Alan has held previous roles at Crabtree in Gateshead and Harkers Engineering Ltd.

Alan said “I am honoured to be the first person outside of the Cottam family to take on the role of MD.

“I think my experience and the insights I’ve gained as manufacturing director, along with the close relationships I’ve built with my team, make for an exciting next stage of the Cottam business.”

Cottam Brush Ltd design, develop, and manufacture brushes for a range of industries worldwide.

The firm was started in the Hendon area of Sunderland in 1858 by founder Samuel Cottam who saw the opportunities for his products in the area’s shipyards, factories and mines.

It moved to a purpose built unit in Hebburn in 2007 and today produces brushes for general sale and also specialises in custom made products.

It employs 21 staff.