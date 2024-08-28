How the new school will look.

A successful building firm in South Tyneside is celebrating winning another major contract North of the border.

Hebburn-based, Castle, has been appointed to a key role in building the new Paisley Grammar School, just outside Glasgow.

Last year the firm, which also has offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh, won major contracts in Scotland – including work on schools in Livingstone and West Lothian and is currently on course to employ 200 people.

The Paisley contract is a Passivhaus-certified project – a construction method focused on reducing carbon emissions and creating high quality internal areas that maximise occupant comfort.

Castle managing director, Andrew Dawson.

Castle was appointed by the project’s main contractor, Morrison Construction – which it has partnered on similar school projects – and will be the mechanical and electrical contractor.

Castle managing director, Andrew Dawson, said: “This is a significant project, and we thank Morrison Construction for its continued trust in our services.

"The development of the new school will hugely benefit the community of Paisley and it is a pleasure to be involved in delivering projects that not only support regional economic growth but limit the impact the development has on the environment and the local community.”

He added: “We continue to invest and upskill our team, with members of each department achieving Passivhaus Institute certification.

"This contract is another wonderful opportunity for us to apply this construction methodology to a modern school design and build project.”

Paisley Grammar School will replace the existing school and provide a 300-seat theatre and is due to open in the summer of 2026.

Castle’s work includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of mechanical systems consisting of above ground drainage, domestic services, low temperature hot water heating, underfloor heating, ventilation and air conditioning, incoming mains, thermal insulation, and commissioning and building management systems to monitor and control energy use and sprinklers.

Electrical works include, LV installations, fire and intruder alarms, security systems and lighting.

Allan Cunningham, operations director for Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Castle on an important education project.

"We have built a strong relationship with Castle, which only strengthens our delivery for clients.”