New Estate Agency Set To Shake Up Gosforth Property Market

A new estate agency is coming to Gosforth, as part of an innovative new property hub, designed to transform the home move experience.

Estatio.uk, which already has branches in South Shields and Teesside, is expanding its footprint as part of an exciting new property hub which is set to launch in Gosforth town centre in the Spring.

The new hub will introduce a fresh, customer-focused approach to buying, selling, and moving home.

Estatio will offer a full-service experience, offering fixed-fee pricing and a seamless process for the buying and selling of properties by bringing together property sales, mortgage advice, and conveyancing under one roof.

Expert mortgage and protection advice will be provided by sister company Hello Mortgage, and conveyancing services from leading UK law firm, Sort Legal.

Estatio believes in full transparency for customers and has published its pricing on its website to help clients with budgeting. The sale package includes professional photography and the creation of floorplans, interactive doll house, virtual tours, social media advertising, a listing on Rightmove and Zoopla, and free legals, including disbursements for the sale.

In addition, if customers have a connecting onward purchase, they will receive free mortgage advice. For sales up to £150,000 the package cost is £1,500 + VAT, giving great value for money.

This launch of the new property hub is part of a wider initiative to create a triple-threat service that combines estate agency, mortgage and protection advice, and legal services all under one roof. Leveraging cutting edge technology delivered via its own custom written app, all parties will work together to ensure a fast, efficient and customer centric approach.

Commenting on the launch of the new Gosforth hub, Keith Ahmed, Group Managing Director, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Estatio to Gosforth as part of our exciting new property hub. Our mission is to make the home-moving process as simple, transparent, and cost-effective as possible by offering everything buyers and sellers need - estate agency, mortgage advice, and legal services - under one roof.

“By combining property sales, mortgage advice, and legal services in one seamless package, we’re transforming the way people buy and sell homes and giving customers the confidence and support they need at every stage of their move.

“All departments will work together to ensure a fantastic service is delivered to our customers, which will overcome many of the bottlenecking issues seen in the legal sector recently.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers to our new property hub and show them a better way to buy and sell property.”

Estatio estate agents is set to open on 59 High Street, Gosforth in April 2025.

For further information, see https://www.estatio.uk/our-fees.