Newcastle Airport launches careers fair with more than 500 aviation jobs up for grabs

The aviation focused Careers Fair will be held on Friday, January 14 at St James’ Park in Newcastle and is aimed at those looking to start a career in the industry.

Newcastle Airport and its business partners are recruiting for over 500 job vacancies across the site.

Organised in conjunction with the Newcastle United Foundation, the SAFC Foundation of Light and Newcastle College, candidates are invited to register online to attend the fair, and will then be able to find out more about the different roles available and apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle airport is hosting a careers fair with more than 500 jobs available.

Roles available across the Airport include customer service representatives, team leaders, warehouse operatives, aircraft dispatchers and security officers.

Other aviation business partners will also be exhibiting, including ground handling operator Swissport, Jet2.com, flight catering specialists Dnata and hospitality provider SSP.

Bakery chain Greggs and airside retailer Accessorize will also be attending the event.

Newcastle airport, which is the largest airport in the North East, say it is looking to be ‘the best airport’ after winning the title of ‘Best Airport’ in Europe for its size for customer service in 2020.

Those attending the fair can expect to find a mix of entry level, as well as team leader and managerial vacancies on offer.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive of Newcastle International Airport said: “It is a very exciting time for the Airport as we prepare for an increase in passenger numbers and welcome a number of new airlines and new routes to the region for 2022.

“It is our ambition to be the ‘Best Airport’ and we are looking for enthusiastic, hard-working and committed individuals to help us achieve our vision.

“The aviation industry is a fantastic, fast-paced industry perfect for those just starting out in the world of work, but it also offers opportunities for those who have a little more experience and are looking to progress their career.

“I would recommend anyone who is interested in a new challenge in 2022 to come along and see what we have to offer.”

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.