Nine pubs, restaurants and hotels for sale in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Perhaps you’re looking to open a new business venture or expand an already existing one, these hospitality venues are listing as for sale on Rightmove.
A variety of opportunities to enter the hospitality industry are possible, with the available properties including pubs, restaurants and hotels.
Take a look through nine that are currently on the market in Sunderland and South Tyneside.
1. The Albion
The Albion, on Victor Street in Sunderland, is on the market for £325,000.
2. Barr Porter
Barr Porter, on Dean Road in South Shields, is on the market for a lease of offers in the region of £19,500.
3. The Hendon Grange
The Hendon Grange, on Ocean Road in Sunderland, is on the market for offers over £250,000.
4. Forest Guest House
Forest Guest House, on Ocean Road in South Shields, is on the market for £330,000.
