Nine pubs, restaurants and hotels for sale in Sunderland and South Tyneside

These are nine hospitality venues in Sunderland and South Tyneside that are currently for sale.

After suffering hard due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry is beginning to recover with many different venues available on the market.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:19 pm

Perhaps you’re looking to open a new business venture or expand an already existing one, these hospitality venues are listing as for sale on Rightmove.

A variety of opportunities to enter the hospitality industry are possible, with the available properties including pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Take a look through nine that are currently on the market in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

1. The Albion

The Albion, on Victor Street in Sunderland, is on the market for £325,000.

2. Barr Porter

Barr Porter, on Dean Road in South Shields, is on the market for a lease of offers in the region of £19,500.

3. The Hendon Grange

The Hendon Grange, on Ocean Road in Sunderland, is on the market for offers over £250,000.

4. Forest Guest House

Forest Guest House, on Ocean Road in South Shields, is on the market for £330,000.

