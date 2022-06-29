Nissan announces 300 new jobs at Sunderland plant - how you can find out more and apply

The factory is preparing to produce new eco-friendly versions of its best-selling cross-overs.

First online will be a hybrid version of the Juke, which started production at the plant more than 10 years ago. Featuring a new hybrid powertrain, the electrified Juke will deliver responsive driving performance with reduced emissions and fuel consumption.

Following that will be an electrified version of Qashqai, the plant’s most successful ever model.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced more than 15 years ago, the plant has built more than three million plus of the car. The new Qashqai will be the first model in Europe to be equipped with Nissan’s e- POWER technology.

Plant HR director Michael Jude, HR Director said: “The electrification of Qashqai and Juke is a huge leap forward for our plant, and new recruits will play an important role in delivering these fantastic cars to our customers.

“Beyond that, anyone joining Nissan will be working towards our bright EV36Zero future.

“There has never been a better time to join our world class team, so I would urge anyone who thinks they have what it takes to have a look at our Careers at Nissan website.”

Nissan is recruiting 300 new staff

The EV36Zero project, announced last year, is part of Nissan’s drive to carbon neutrality.

It will see the plant build the company’s next-generation EV crossover; the development of a new battery gigafactory, built by Nissan’s battery partner AESC Envision; and Sunderland City Council’s renewable energy Microgrid, a project to deliver 100% renewable electricity for Nissan and its suppliers.

As part of the latest recruitment drive, there are jobs available across all manufacturing, maintenance and engineering teams.

All new employees will receive a comprehensive joining program, as well as benefits including a competitive pension, private health care and the use of an onsite Fitness Centre.

The plant is to produce electrified versions of the Qashqai (pictured) and Juke

Anyone interested in applying should visit: www.careersatnissan.co.uk.

There will also be two recruitment events – an online engineering event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, at 7pm, while for maintenance staff, there will be an event at the plant on Saturday, July 16.