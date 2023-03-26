Nissan manufacturing leader retires after almost 40 year career at Sunderland Plant

After a career lasting almost 40 years, Senior Vice President at Nissan’s Sunderland Plant, Kevin Fitzpatrickl, is leaving to enjoy retirement.

Kevin was originally hired as one of 22 supervisors to oversee the start of production at the Sunderland Plant in 1986. In his long-standing career, Kevin saw Nissan Sunderland Plant rise from an empty field to one of the world’s most important automotive hubs.

Kevin began his career in the Paint Shop, but has since held a range of senior positions at the plant and took on the role of Vice President for Manufacturing in 2010, before climbing the ranks to become Region Senior Vice Presidents for Manufacturing and Supply Chain for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region (AMIEO).

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson of the Nissan AMIEO region, said: “I pay tribute to Kevin’s inspirational leadership. It is truly an outstanding life’s work.

“He was part of the team trusted to set the direction for Sunderland Plant right from the very start, and his commitment, knowledge and fantastic skill as a leader have influenced Nissan’s manufacturing teams across the world.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Nissan Sunderland Plant would not be the beacon of success that it is today without the exceptional service of Kevin Fitzpatrick.”

As Kevin’s career grew over the years, the Sunderland Plant followed suit becoming the UK’s biggest ever car plant - making more than 10 million cars so far.

The team at Nissan Sunderland Plant also grew into a team of 6,000 people. The plant has since launched more than 20 new models, delivering the likes of models such as Micra, Qashqai and Juke, alongside pioneering electric vehicle and battery production in Europe with LEAF.

Kevin’s passion for skills and training led to the development of the Nissan Skills Foundation 2014, which has since had more than 75,000 students take part in the programme. The foundation was designed to inspire young people to choose careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Kevin’s influence on Nissan also extended to the creation of the North East Automotive Alliance in 2015, in which he was its first chairman.

In 2018, Kevin was honoured for his work as he was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s New Year Honours List. He also played a huge role in securing a £1bm investment for Nissan’s EV36Zero project.

Kevin’s retirement has allowed for promotions for two other long-standing members of the Nissan team. Taking on Kevin’s former role of Region Senior Vice President is Alan John who currently holds the position of Vice President for Manufacturing in th UK.

Taking on Alan’s role is current Production Director Adam Pennick, who has been with Nissan since 1997.

Kevin Fitzpatrick said of his retirement: “I consider myself very lucky to have been part of Nissan’s journey and am extremely proud of what we have achieved.

“We’ve started another exciting chapter in the company’s history, towards full electrification and carbon neutrality. I’m really excited for the team, and even more excited to drive those future Nissan models.”