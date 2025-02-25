Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nissan Sunderland has confirmed the car manufacturing giant is cutting one of its shifts at the Washington based site.

A spokesperson has confirmed that one of its line one late shifts will no longer operate but the company has stressed it will not lead to job cuts as workers will be moved to the line two shift.

The company, which employs around 6,000 people across the region, is to make the cut to “maximise the efficiency” of its vehicle production.

A Nissan spokesperson said: “Nissan is implementing immediate measures to turn around its performance and create a leaner, more resilient business capable of swiftly adapting to changes in the market.

“In Sunderland, UK, to maximise efficiency, one production shift on the plant’s Line 1 will be removed to concentrate resources on Line 2, where the new Nissan LEAF will be built in the coming fiscal year.

“Some employees from Line 1 will be transferred to Line 2, with no reduction in headcount.

“With new LEAF and the third-generation e-POWER arriving on Qashqai, our UK team has an exciting year ahead, helping to drive top-line growth through the electrification of our key products.”

Despite the reassurances the news will cause some concern after Nissan announced in November than the Japanese car giant was planning to scale back production and cut 9,000 jobs across its worldwide operations.

Speaking at the time, Nissan’s chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “These turnaround measures do not imply that the company is shrinking.

“Nissan will restructure its business to become leaner and more resilient, while also reorganising management to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment.

“We have an aim to enhance the competitiveness of our products, which are fundamental to our success, and set Nissan back on a path of growth.”

Nissan and other Japanese car makers have been impacted by an upsurge in competition in China, previously a key market, as the country’s domestic manufacturers produce low-cost, high-tech electric vehicles (EVs).