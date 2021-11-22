Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to headline Rock 'n' Roll circus in Newcastle

It’s been announced that the all new Rock ‘n Roll Circus will take over Newcastle’s Town Moor on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Heralded as a fully immersive experience with a twist, this all-new touring concept will combine live entertainment with some of the biggest names in music, set to the backdrop of a circus, Las Vegas style.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus will have capacity for 10,000 people with 30 entertainers including tightrope walkers, jugglers, ring masters, fortune tellers, traditional circus food, a Ferris Wheel all under the roof of a Big Top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Gallagher is heading to Newcastle next summer

With more acts still to be announced, the ground-breaking event in Newcastle will kick off with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Thursday, June 9, 2022 on The Town Moor - the site of the world famous Hoppings, Europe’s largest funfair.

Since Oasis split in 2009, Noel has gone on to sell more than 1.5million solo albums in the UK alone, scoring three consecutive number one records in the process.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their self-titled album released in October that year.

The Rock ’n’ Roll Circus aims to provide the best of live music alongside the best of circus entertainment and will tour the UK popping up in cities across the country with some big surprises, unique entertainment and big announcements forthcoming.