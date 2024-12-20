North East authentic Chinese recipe box service takes London by storm

WowzaBox, the North East’s authentic Chinese recipe box service, is making waves in London, with over 40% of its deliveries landing in the capital to city-dwellers wanting to taste a diverse menu of fresh Chinese dishes uncommon to the UK.

Founded by Newcastle University graduate Joshy Jin, WowzaBox was launched during the Covid pandemic after he noticed a growing demand for restaurant-quality food at home. It has since gained popularity for its unique, chef-led, no-subscription recipe boxes featuring region-specific Chinese dishes, such as Tianjin Black Pepper Beef, Lychee King Prawns and Sichuan Numbing and Spicy Beef - dishes rarely available outside China.

Now a British citizen and adopted Geordie, Joshy and business partner Georgina Li have developed an eclectic range of easy to make recipes, semi-prepped in a kitchen near Newcastle and shipped to the doorstep of adventurous eaters across the UK. He previously ran the North East’s first Sichuan-specialist restaurant before pivoting to help take authentic Chinese cuisine to the masses.

The business recently raised more than £150,000 to expand its offering, support the business to double its workforce from six to 12, secure larger premises, and launch of a dedicated supermarket range including Asian meal kits and sauces.

WowzaBox founders Georgina Li and Joshy Jin

Joshy, who is a TikTok sensation with more than 100,000 followers and videos amassing hundreds of thousands of views, is constantly evolving its offering – recent additions to Wowza’s menu include Shanghai Scallion Pork Chops, Massaman Chicken Curry, and Dan Dan Noodles.

He said: “We’re thrilled to see Londoners embracing authentic Chinese flavours and tasting the very best of what Newcastle has to offer.

“Our mission is to make high-quality, region-specific dishes accessible, celebrating the incredible diversity of Chinese cuisine while supporting local suppliers here in the UK.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our roots in the North East, a region that has supported me throughout my journey, and ensures our dishes are made with the freshest quality ingredients.

“Our customers are primarily young professionals who are passionate about exploring authentic and delicious Asian cuisine but don’t have the time to deal with the hassle of prepping from scratch. What’s even more exciting is that the majority of our business comes from returning customers. It’s incredibly rewarding to see people coming back for more – a true testament to the quality, convenience, and authenticity of the experience we’re delivering.”