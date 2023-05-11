North East business named as one of the top places to work in the UK

One of the North East’s largest employers has been placed in the top ten best places to work in the UK, for the fifth year in a row.

Newcastle-based Home Group placed 7th in the UK’s Best Workplaces, as part of the 2023 Great Places to Work survey.

The housing association, which has around 3,500 staff, has not been outside the top ten since 2018.

Susan Fulton, Director of People and Corporate Services at Home Group, said: “To be in the top ten five years running is an achievement for which we should all be extremely proud. I certainly am.

“And what makes this accolade all the more special is the fact it comes from our colleagues – not a judging panel, or a polished submission.

“I’m so proud to work with such amazing people. I’m constantly blown away by the passion and commitment they show to support each other and our customers. It is so motivating.

“We’ll enjoy this announcement that’s for sure, but we won’t become complacent – we never do – as there is always room for improvement. We want to keep finding ways to enhance Home Group’s offer, to both new and existing colleagues, by learning from the results and continuing to improve our wonderful organisation.”

Home Group were the only North East based organisation in the top 40 this year, and the highest placed charitable organisation in the UK. They also retain their Laureate status, which means they’ve been on the list for more than six years in row.

In March, Home Group received the National Equality Standard, a Government backed and industry recognised national standard for equality, diversity and inclusion.

The detailed examination looks at a comprehensive range of policies and practices. Home Group met all 35 competencies and passed at the first time of asking, which only around 30% of organisations achieve.

The Best Workplaces awards were created by Great Place to Work and aim to help businesses create high performing workplaces where employees feel valued and trusted. The awards recognise the best super large, large, medium and small workplaces in the UK.