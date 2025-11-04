North East solar energy specialist completes Ramside Hall project

Ramside Hall & Spa and The Pin Driving Range in County Durham

A North East solar renewable energy specialist, SCJ Renewables, has completed the second and final phase of its project at Ramside Hall in County Durham – installing over 360 panels onto the hotel’s new driving range.

The project began in March 2024, with the initial installation of 326 panels onto the hotel’s spa, main reception, and bedrooms – feeding into the hotel’s main electricity supply.

In this final phase, SCJ Renewables has installed an additional 202kWp system with 364 panels onto the ‘The Pin’ – Ramside’s new entertainment centre which opened in early October includes a 43-bay driving range as well as a host of other interactive entertainment.

Combined, Ramside Hall will be able to produce an estimated 324,700kWh of electricity every year – saving an estimated £81,000 as well as saving an estimated 160 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables said: “We are delighted to have completed the final phase of this transformative project at Ramside Hall and further enhance its solar energy and renewable capabilities.

From the beginning, the team have understood the benefits and possibilities that solar energy could bring across the board. This new system on top of ‘The Pin’, the existing system on the main hotel, and our ongoing maintenance service will ensure that Ramside can deliver clean energy long into the future.”

John Adamson, Managing Director of Ramside Estates said: “It was a pleasure to have SCJ Renewables once again on-site to help deliver the final phase of our transformative renewable energy project.”

“The opening of ‘The Pin’ driving range is not only a step forward in enhancing our guest experience, but thanks to the expertise from SCJ Renewables, it will significantly enhance our sustainability commitments going forward.”